Turkman Gate Turmoil: Clashes Erupt During Anti-Encroachment Drive
Tensions flared at Turkman Gate in Delhi as an anti-encroachment drive led to clashes and stone pelting, injuring five policemen. Police have made arrests and an FIR has been lodged. The situation escalated due to a social media post falsely claiming the demolition of a mosque. Security remains tight.
The Turkman Gate area in central Delhi witnessed intense clashes on Wednesday following a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive, police reported on Thursday. Adequate police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain peace, with senior officers closely monitoring the situation.
Violence erupted when Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials began clearing encroachments near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque and a graveyard, as ordered by the Delhi High Court. Stone pelting by residents resulted in injuries to five policemen, prompting a police response with teargas shells.
Authorities have arrested four men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the unrest. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing with the help of CCTV and video footage to identify those responsible. The trouble reportedly started due to misinformation on social media about the mosque's demolition.
