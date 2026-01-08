Turkman Gate Turmoil: Clashes Erupt During Anti-Encroachment Drive

The Turkman Gate area in central Delhi witnessed intense clashes on Wednesday following a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive, police reported on Thursday. Adequate police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain peace, with senior officers closely monitoring the situation.

Violence erupted when Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials began clearing encroachments near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque and a graveyard, as ordered by the Delhi High Court. Stone pelting by residents resulted in injuries to five policemen, prompting a police response with teargas shells.

Authorities have arrested four men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the unrest. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing with the help of CCTV and video footage to identify those responsible. The trouble reportedly started due to misinformation on social media about the mosque's demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)