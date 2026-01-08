Minneapolis Standoff: ICE Shooting Sparks Outrage and Protests

Minneapolis was thrust into turmoil after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a motorist, prompting fierce criticism from Mayor Jacob Frey. In a scathing rebuke, Frey dismissed claims of self-defense and condemned the federal immigration crackdown sweeping through the Twin Cities.

During a news conference, Mayor Frey accused ICE of sowing chaos and distrust in the city, stating that their actions were tearing families apart and inciting public unrest. The incident, which occurred in a residential neighborhood, has drawn comparisons to previous contentious immigration enforcement operations under the Trump administration.

The shooting has sparked significant protests, with demonstrators lambasting ICE's presence in Minnesota. Mayor Frey demanded an immediate cessation of immigration operations in the area, standing firmly with immigrant and refugee communities. The unrest highlights growing tensions between local authorities and federal immigration officials.

