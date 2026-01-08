Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Strengthening Ties Between India and the US

Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra met Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill to discuss strengthening the India-US relationship, focusing on counter-terrorism, trade, and technological collaboration. Kwatra also visited IBM's research center in New York, discussing quantum computing and India's National Quantum Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 06:44 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, met with Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill. Kwatra expressed gratitude for Johnson's firm support of India's counter-terrorism initiatives, especially in light of the recent Pahalgam attack, and explored bilateral trade opportunities.

Kwatra's meeting with Johnson centered on key strategic areas. Discussion points included mutual defense and security cooperation, advancements in oil and gas trade, and leveraging technology such as AI towards a mutual trade agreement. This visit marks a pivotal moment in enhancing the India-US diplomatic relationship.

The ambassador also dedicated a portion of his visit to advancing technological collaborations by touring the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in New York. There, quantum computing and the prospects of the National Quantum Mission were key topics as Kwatra examined the possibilities of expanding IBM's footprint in India.

