Tragic Accident: Fallen Tree Branch Claims Life of Scooter Rider
A 47-year-old man named Harsh Kumar died after a tree branch fell on him during a scooter ride in Palode. Kumar and his friend were returning from a marriage when the accident occurred. While both sustained injuries, Kumar succumbed to severe head injuries. Police are investigating the incident.
A tragic accident unfolded in Palode as a 47-year-old man, Harsh Kumar, met an untimely death after a tree branch fell on him while riding a scooter, police reported on Thursday.
Returning from a marriage ceremony with his friend Joy, they were traveling near Mullachal when the branch struck at about 10:30 pm. Joy, sitting on the scooter's pillion, also sustained injuries.
Both men were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, but Kumar later succumbed to the severe head injuries he sustained. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting an investigation. The body will be released to relatives post-autopsy, authorities stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)