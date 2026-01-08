Tragic Accident: Fallen Tree Branch Claims Life of Scooter Rider

A tragic accident unfolded in Palode as a 47-year-old man, Harsh Kumar, met an untimely death after a tree branch fell on him while riding a scooter, police reported on Thursday.

Returning from a marriage ceremony with his friend Joy, they were traveling near Mullachal when the branch struck at about 10:30 pm. Joy, sitting on the scooter's pillion, also sustained injuries.

Both men were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, but Kumar later succumbed to the severe head injuries he sustained. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting an investigation. The body will be released to relatives post-autopsy, authorities stated.

