UP: Male body with injury marks found near drain bridge in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man bearing serious injury marks was recovered on Thursday near the Mojamganj drain bridge in the Jais area of the district, police said.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vijay Singh, 50, a resident of Kotwali Nagar area in Pratapgarh district.

Police said a local villager in the afternoon informed them about a body lying near the drain bridge. Acting on the tip-off, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and initiated legal formalities.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik, who inspected the site, said the body appeared to be about four days old and had visible serious injury marks on the head and body.

She said the family of the deceased has been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Further legal action is being taken and the matter is under investigation, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

