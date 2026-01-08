Crime reduced in past 2 years, significant improvements made in law and order: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that significant improvements have been made in the state's law and order over the past two years, leading to a reduction in crime.

He said that a robust law and order system plays a key role in achieving the vision of a developed India.

''Compared to 2023, there has been a 15 per cent reduction in crimes, a 25 per cent drop in murder cases, and a 50 per cent reduction in robbery cases,'' Sharma said.

''Cases of atrocities against women have decreased by 10 per cent, and atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have fallen by 28 per cent,'' he said.

He was speaking at the state-level police conference on ''Police System in a Developed India'' at the Rajasthan Police Academy here.

The chief minister also mentioned that innovations in police training have given the state a new identity.

He expressed pleasure that the Rajasthan Police Academy has been awarded the distinction of an ''Outstanding Institution'' by the Government of India.

Sharma congratulated the police personnel on this achievement and encouraged them to continue strengthening policing with the same dedication while making the state a leader in implementing the new criminal justice system.

Sharma said that better law and order directly contribute to strengthening the state's economy.

''Development and investment in any state are not possible without a strong law and order system,'' he said.

Sharma called for promoting community policing and creating systems to engage with individuals and groups who adopt creative and positive perspectives.

Home Minister Jawahar Singh Beedham said that the police force plays a crucial role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a ''Developed India.'' DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma highlighted the need for continuous innovation to make policing more effective.

During the event, the chief minister launched the e-Visitors Portal and e-Zero FIR system and also released the ''Rajasthan Police Priorities-2026'' booklet.

