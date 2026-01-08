Batohi Backs Andy Mothibi to Lead National Prosecuting Authority into Next Phase

Outgoing National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi has expressed strong confidence in Advocate Andy Mothibi, who is set to assume leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) next month, describing him as a leader of integrity capable of taking the institution “to greater heights”.

Advocate Mothibi will take over the reins when Batohi retires, marking a key leadership transition at the prosecutorial body during an ongoing period of institutional rebuilding and reform.

“Advocate Mothibi is a person of integrity, with a strong track record and a deep understanding of what it means to fight for the rule of law,” Batohi said. “As Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and a long-standing partner in the law enforcement environment, he is no stranger to the work of the NPA or the broader criminal justice system.”

“I have every confidence that he will take the NPA to greater heights,” she added.

Continuity in the Fight for Justice

Batohi described the pursuit of justice as an ongoing battle, stressing that while progress has been made, significant work still lies ahead.

“There is much to be done, but I have no doubt that under Adv Mothibi’s leadership, the staff of the NPA will remain resolute in advancing justice and the rule of law,” she said. “Together, they will strengthen the role of the NPA at the heart of South Africa’s constitutional democracy, in service of the people.”

Structured Handover to Ensure Stability

The NPA confirmed that a comprehensive handover report has been prepared to ensure a smooth and orderly transition. The report will be shared with the President, the Minister of Justice, the Chairperson of the Justice Portfolio Committee, and Advocate Mothibi.

According to the NPA, the document captures:

Progress on key strategic initiatives

Ongoing institutional reforms

Risks, opportunities, and unfinished work critical to continued rebuilding

In addition, a structured programme of briefing sessions has been scheduled to familiarise Advocate Mothibi with priority matters before he formally assumes office on 1 February.

A Pivotal Leadership Moment

The transition comes at a critical juncture for the NPA, which continues efforts to restore public confidence, strengthen prosecutorial capacity, and reinforce accountability within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

With Batohi’s endorsement and a formal handover framework in place, the NPA signalled its commitment to continuity, stability, and renewed momentum as Advocate Mothibi prepares to take office.