Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:26 IST
UPDATE 2-US Senate votes to advance measure curbing Trump's Venezuela war powers

The U.S. Senate advanced a resolution on Thursday that would bar President ​Donald Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela ‍without congressional authorization, paving the way for further consideration in the 100-member chamber.

The vote on a procedural measure to advance ⁠the ‌war powers resolution ⁠was 52 to 47, as a handful of Trump's ‍fellow Republicans voted with every Democrat in favor of moving ​ahead. The vote came days after U.S. forces captured ⁠Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a dramatic military raid in Caracas. Two ⁠previous attempts to advance similar resolutions were blocked in the Senate last year by Trump's fellow ⁠Republicans, as the administration ramped up military pressure on Venezuela with ⁠attacks on ‌boats in the southern Caribbean starting in September.

