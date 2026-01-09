UPDATE 1-Homeland Security says Portland driver 'weaponized' vehicle before shooting

Border patrol agents were conducting ⁠a vehicle stop Tuesday in Portland, Oregon when the driver "weaponized" the vehicle before ​an officer "fired a defensive shot," the ‍Department of Homeland Security said Thursday on X.

DHS said the passenger of ⁠the ‌vehicle ⁠was the target of the stop. Portland police said ‍Thursday that two people were in ​the hospital following a shooting involving federal ⁠agents.

Police received reports Thursday afternoon of ⁠a man who had been shot in southeast Portland. Officers found ⁠a man and woman with gunshot wounds, Portland ⁠police ‌said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)