UPDATE 1-Homeland Security says Portland driver 'weaponized' vehicle before shooting

Border patrol agents were conducting ⁠a vehicle stop Tuesday in Portland, Oregon when the driver "weaponized" the vehicle before ​an officer "fired a defensive shot," the ‍Department of Homeland Security said Thursday on X. DHS said the passenger of ⁠the ‌vehicle ⁠was the target of the stop.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 06:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 06:54 IST
DHS said the passenger of ⁠the ‌vehicle ⁠was the target of the stop. Portland police said ‍Thursday that two people were in ​the hospital following a shooting involving federal ⁠agents.

Police received reports Thursday afternoon of ⁠a man who had been shot in southeast Portland. Officers found ⁠a man and woman with gunshot wounds, Portland ⁠police ‌said in a statement.

