UPDATE 1-Homeland Security says Portland driver 'weaponized' vehicle before shooting
Border patrol agents were conducting a vehicle stop Tuesday in Portland, Oregon when the driver "weaponized" the vehicle before an officer "fired a defensive shot," the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday on X. DHS said the passenger of the vehicle was the target of the stop.
Border patrol agents were conducting a vehicle stop Tuesday in Portland, Oregon when the driver "weaponized" the vehicle before an officer "fired a defensive shot," the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday on X.
DHS said the passenger of the vehicle was the target of the stop. Portland police said Thursday that two people were in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents.
Police received reports Thursday afternoon of a man who had been shot in southeast Portland. Officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, Portland police said in a statement.
