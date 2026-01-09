Left Menu

Land-for-Job Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces Charges in Court

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and others in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. The case involves accusations of using public employment as a means to acquire land, with charges framed against 41 individuals while others have been discharged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:43 IST
Land-for-Job Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces Charges in Court
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has taken a significant step by ordering charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and associates in the high-profile land-for-job scam. Special Judge Vishal Gogne described the misuse of the railway ministry during Yadav's tenure as a personal enterprise to facilitate criminal activities.

The court emphasized the 'overarching conspiracy' outlined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and dismissed pleas for discharge by the accused, highlighting the abuse of power and decision-making by railway officials involved.

Charges have been framed against 41 individuals, while 52 have been discharged. The case remains under scrutiny, with formal charges set to be presented on January 23. The alleged scam, involving land exchanges for railway jobs, dates back to 2004-2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

 India
2
Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

 United States
3
Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

 Hungary
4
JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026