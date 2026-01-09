Land-for-Job Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces Charges in Court

A Delhi court has taken a significant step by ordering charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and associates in the high-profile land-for-job scam. Special Judge Vishal Gogne described the misuse of the railway ministry during Yadav's tenure as a personal enterprise to facilitate criminal activities.

The court emphasized the 'overarching conspiracy' outlined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and dismissed pleas for discharge by the accused, highlighting the abuse of power and decision-making by railway officials involved.

Charges have been framed against 41 individuals, while 52 have been discharged. The case remains under scrutiny, with formal charges set to be presented on January 23. The alleged scam, involving land exchanges for railway jobs, dates back to 2004-2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)