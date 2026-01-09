Left Menu

Russia Unleashes New Missile in Ukraine Retaliatory Strike

Russia's Defense Ministry announced the use of its new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in a retaliatory strike on Ukraine, following claims of a Ukrainian drone attack on President Putin's residence. The attack also involved additional missiles targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure, a claim Ukraine and US President Trump have denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant escalation, Russia's Defense Ministry reported on Friday that its military launched the new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in a strike against Ukraine.

The assault comes as a response to what Moscow claims was a Ukrainian drone attack targeting President Vladimir Putin's residence, a claim that has been refuted by Ukraine and US President Donald Trump.

The recent strike involved a combination of ground and sea-launched missiles aimed at crippling Ukraine's key infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

