Russia Unleashes New Missile in Ukraine Retaliatory Strike

In a significant escalation, Russia's Defense Ministry reported on Friday that its military launched the new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in a strike against Ukraine.

The assault comes as a response to what Moscow claims was a Ukrainian drone attack targeting President Vladimir Putin's residence, a claim that has been refuted by Ukraine and US President Donald Trump.

The recent strike involved a combination of ground and sea-launched missiles aimed at crippling Ukraine's key infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)