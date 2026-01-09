Disbanding Shock: Yemen's Southern Separatist Group Splits Amid Peace Talks

Yemen's foremost southern separatist group announced its decision to disband, as stated in a broadcast on Saudi state media on Friday. This development comes amid peace discussions in Saudi Arabia, where the group's delegation is present, signaling potential fractures within the organization.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), a key player in Yemen's complex political landscape, did not immediately comment on the absence of some members at the talks. The discussions in Riyadh were focused on resolving tensions between Gulf giants, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, concerning Yemen's future.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the UAE-backed leader of the STC, left Yemen unexpectedly before heading to Saudi Arabia for the talks. In a controversial turn of events, he was reportedly assisted by UAE officers to escape, landing in Abu Dhabi. This shocking move underscores internal divisions as contact with the Riyadh delegation has reportedly been lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)