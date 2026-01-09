Major Drug Bust: Heroin Seized in Una

The district police's special investigation unit has made a significant breakthrough by arresting a suspect and confiscating 102.20 grams of heroin, officials reported on Friday.

Vishal Rana, the accused, was apprehended at a checkpoint near Naloot (Lathiani) in Una while using his car for illicit drug smuggling. The vehicle has been seized, and a case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Bangana police station.

Authorities, including Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav, are meticulously probing the situation to identify the source and intended distribution plans of the heroin. The ongoing campaign against drug activities in the district remains resolute, and officials vow a strict stance against such offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)