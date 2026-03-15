Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Arms and Drug Smuggling Network

The Punjab Police apprehended six individuals involved in two cross-border smuggling modules linked to Pakistan. The operation led to the recovery of sophisticated arms and a substantial quantity of heroin. Authorities uncovered connections to Pakistan-based smugglers utilizing drones for weapon and narcotics transport across the Indo-Pak border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:34 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Arms and Drug Smuggling Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police have apprehended six individuals allegedly involved in two separate cross-border arms and drug smuggling modules. These operatives have been linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, officials announced on Sunday.

The arrests led to the seizure of six sophisticated pistols and 60 live cartridges in one instance, and 3.5 kilograms of heroin in another, according to Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav. Among the detained are Karan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Rakesh, Chamkor Singh, Makhandeen, and Jasbir Singh, all from areas near the Indo-Pak border.

Preliminary investigations suggest a nexus with cross-border handlers facilitated smuggling using drones, highlighting a well-organized network. Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar detailed the sequence leading to the captures and the recovered contraband during the operation. Separate FIRs have been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026