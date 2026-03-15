Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Arms and Drug Smuggling Network

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police have apprehended six individuals allegedly involved in two separate cross-border arms and drug smuggling modules. These operatives have been linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, officials announced on Sunday.

The arrests led to the seizure of six sophisticated pistols and 60 live cartridges in one instance, and 3.5 kilograms of heroin in another, according to Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav. Among the detained are Karan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Rakesh, Chamkor Singh, Makhandeen, and Jasbir Singh, all from areas near the Indo-Pak border.

Preliminary investigations suggest a nexus with cross-border handlers facilitated smuggling using drones, highlighting a well-organized network. Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar detailed the sequence leading to the captures and the recovered contraband during the operation. Separate FIRs have been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.