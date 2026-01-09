Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Kapsad Village on Edge After Tragic Murder and Abduction

In Kapsad village, tensions rise after a Dalit woman's murder and her daughter's abduction. The family demands justice and government intervention as police search for the accused. The case has caught political attention with protests and promises of thorough investigation and swift action from state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:48 IST
Demand for Justice: Kapsad Village on Edge After Tragic Murder and Abduction
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions soared in Kapsad village, Sardhana, following the brutal murder of a Dalit woman and her daughter's abduction. A substantial police force has been deployed to manage the situation, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The deceased's family delayed her last rites, demanding the arrest of the accused, action against their illegal constructions, and the daughter's safe recovery. Senior police officials, including SSP Vipin Tada, engaged in prolonged discussions with the family and community, yet no resolution was achieved.

A case has been registered against two suspects, with extensive police efforts across districts to apprehend them and locate the missing daughter. Political figures have visited the village, promising justice, while local protests have highlighted the community's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

