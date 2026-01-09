India Unveils Vision for Samagra Shiksha 3.0, Reimagining School Education Through Technology, Skills and Outcome-Driven Reform

India is preparing to enter the next phase of large-scale school education reform with Samagra Shiksha 3.0, as Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level, day-long consultation titled “Reimagining Samagra Shiksha” at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, on Tuesday.

The consultation brought together States, Union Territories, policymakers, and education-sector experts to co-create a strategic, consultative and implementable roadmap for the next iteration of India’s flagship school education programme — one that is digitally enabled, skills-oriented and aligned with national development goals.

Building the Education Backbone for Viksit Bharat 2047

Addressing stakeholders, Shri Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 can only be realised if every child in India has access to quality education and the nation achieves 100% enrolment up to Class XII.

He identified bridging learning gaps, reducing dropouts, improving nutrition and learning outcomes, strengthening teacher capacity, fostering critical and future-ready skills, and moving learners beyond the colonial-era “Macaulay mindset” as shared national priorities.

“Samagra Shiksha 3.0 must be outcome-oriented, globally competitive, rooted in Bharatiyata, and responsive to the diverse needs of learners,” Pradhan said.

From Policy to Platforms: Technology at the Core

A central theme of the consultation was the meaningful integration of technology into school education — not as an add-on, but as a systemic enabler of access, quality and equity.

Shri Pradhan emphasised that schools must once again be “entrusted to society”, supported by digital platforms, data-driven governance, and community participation to ensure holistic student development and expanded access to knowledge.

The next phase of Samagra Shiksha will focus on:

Digital and blended learning models

AI-enabled curriculum integration

Outcome-based monitoring and assessment

Teacher upskilling through technology

Scalable governance frameworks

Samagra Shiksha 3.0 as the Operational Engine of NEP 2020

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Education, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, said Samagra Shiksha 3.0 represents the operational expression of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“Schemes succeed when they are built bottom-up, grounded in the realities of schools and States,” he said. “By embedding skilling, vocational pathways, digital learning and inclusion, Samagra Shiksha moves beyond reform to prepare students for work, life and a rapidly changing economy.”

AI, Curriculum Equivalence and Learning Outcomes

Secretary, School Education and Literacy, Shri Sanjay Kumar, underscored that improving learning outcomes remains the primary driver of school education reform.

He highlighted the need for:

Age-appropriate learning

Curriculum equivalence across State boards

Deeper integration of Artificial Intelligence into curricula and pedagogy

“Technology, particularly AI, must be interwoven into learning frameworks rather than treated as a standalone subject,” he said.

A Data-Driven Roadmap for the Next Phase

A detailed presentation by Shri Dheeraj Sahu, Additional Secretary, School Education & Literacy, outlined milestones for Samagra Shiksha 3.0, building on progress made under NEP 2020.

Key focus areas include:

Universal access and inclusion

Equity and student entitlements

Teacher capacity building

Digital education infrastructure

Outcome-based learning and accountability

Call to Action: Innovate With the School System at Scale

As India prepares annual plans for the 2026–27 academic year, the Ministry called on edtech companies, AI innovators, skilling platforms, curriculum designers, assessment-tech providers and State governments to engage early in shaping Samagra Shiksha 3.0.

With one of the world’s largest school systems, Samagra Shiksha offers a rare opportunity to pilot, scale and institutionalise technology-led education solutions that can redefine learning outcomes not only for India, but for global education systems.

Samagra Shiksha — an integrated, centrally sponsored scheme spanning pre-primary to senior secondary education — continues to serve as the backbone of India’s school education ecosystem. Its next iteration aims to transform schools into engines of equity, innovation and national development.