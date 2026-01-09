Dantewada's Surrender: A Landmark in Peace and Development

In a landmark event, 63 Naxalites, including 36 with a collective bounty exceeding Rs 1.19 crore, have chosen to surrender in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. The move signals a robust step towards peace and development in the Bastar region, where conflict has long prevailed.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the surrender as a historic milestone. The initiative, facilitated under the 'Poona Margem' scheme, aims at the reintegration of Naxal cadres into mainstream society through rehabilitation programs. Emphasizing dialogue over violence, the state government's policy played a pivotal role in this transformation.

Officials credit this achievement to the central government's comprehensive security and development strategy. As Naxalism approaches its final phase, infrastructure and governance continue to reach the remote interiors of Bastar, further underlining the power of dialogue and development as tools for lasting peace.

