Left Menu

Court Dismisses AIMIM Candidate's Nomination Challenge

A small causes court dismissed the suit of AIMIM candidate Anwar Shaikh challenging the rejection of his civic election nomination. The court cited lack of jurisdiction. Shaikh alleged procedural irregularities and discriminatory practices after his nomination was rejected for a missing signature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:40 IST
Court Dismisses AIMIM Candidate's Nomination Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Mumbai has dismissed a suit filed by AIMIM candidate Anwar Shaikh, who challenged the rejection of his nomination for the upcoming civic election on January 15. The dismissal comes after both a sessions court and the Bombay High Court had previously ruled against him.

Shaikh claimed that electoral authorities exhibited procedural irregularities and discriminatory practices by immediately rejecting his nomination due to a missing signature. He pointed out that other candidates with similar errors were allowed to rectify their nominations or submit new forms.

Furthermore, Shaikh accused the returning officer of rejecting his paperwork at the request of rival candidates. The lack of jurisdiction was cited as the reason for the court's dismissal of his plea, highlighting Shaikh's uphill battle in challenging the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors

Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Hon...

 Global
3
Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

 Global
4
Thrilling Match Performance: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Rivals

Thrilling Match Performance: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Rivals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026