Court Dismisses AIMIM Candidate's Nomination Challenge

A local court in Mumbai has dismissed a suit filed by AIMIM candidate Anwar Shaikh, who challenged the rejection of his nomination for the upcoming civic election on January 15. The dismissal comes after both a sessions court and the Bombay High Court had previously ruled against him.

Shaikh claimed that electoral authorities exhibited procedural irregularities and discriminatory practices by immediately rejecting his nomination due to a missing signature. He pointed out that other candidates with similar errors were allowed to rectify their nominations or submit new forms.

Furthermore, Shaikh accused the returning officer of rejecting his paperwork at the request of rival candidates. The lack of jurisdiction was cited as the reason for the court's dismissal of his plea, highlighting Shaikh's uphill battle in challenging the decision.

