Court Dismisses AIMIM Candidate's Nomination Challenge
A small causes court dismissed the suit of AIMIM candidate Anwar Shaikh challenging the rejection of his civic election nomination. The court cited lack of jurisdiction. Shaikh alleged procedural irregularities and discriminatory practices after his nomination was rejected for a missing signature.
- Country:
- India
A local court in Mumbai has dismissed a suit filed by AIMIM candidate Anwar Shaikh, who challenged the rejection of his nomination for the upcoming civic election on January 15. The dismissal comes after both a sessions court and the Bombay High Court had previously ruled against him.
Shaikh claimed that electoral authorities exhibited procedural irregularities and discriminatory practices by immediately rejecting his nomination due to a missing signature. He pointed out that other candidates with similar errors were allowed to rectify their nominations or submit new forms.
Furthermore, Shaikh accused the returning officer of rejecting his paperwork at the request of rival candidates. The lack of jurisdiction was cited as the reason for the court's dismissal of his plea, highlighting Shaikh's uphill battle in challenging the decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal Prepares for Upcoming March Elections with Strict Code of Conduct
BJP Aims for a Clean Sweep in Assam's Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections
Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Election Timelines
High Court Greenlights BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections
Sanae Takaichi's Strategic Election Gamble