Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Missile Strike Near EU Border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a Russian missile strike near Ukraine's EU border, highlighting its threat to countries like Poland, Romania, and Hungary. He addressed the issue during an evening speech, emphasizing the missile's medium-range capability and the broader implications for European security.

Updated: 09-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:42 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned Russia's latest missile strike, which landed perilously close to Ukraine's border with the European Union. The Oreshnik strike, occurring late Thursday, was described by Zelenskiy as a 'demonstration' of aggression from Moscow.

In a resolute evening address on Friday, Zelenskiy drew attention to the medium-range ballistic missile's potential threat to nearby EU member states, including Poland, Romania, and Hungary. His statement underscores the security challenges faced by the region amidst ongoing tensions.

With the situation escalating, there is a growing concern across Europe about the broader implications of such military actions. This latest development highlights the necessity for vigilant monitoring and strategic planning among EU nations to ensure regional stability.

