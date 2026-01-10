Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Alleged Bribery at CPRI

The CBI arrested CPRI's Joint Director Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu in Bengaluru over an alleged Rs 9.5 lakh bribery case. Searches revealed Rs 3.59 crore in cash and various foreign currencies. Chennu allegedly demanded bribes for favorable test reports. Company officials Atul Khanna and others are also implicated.

The CBI made arrests on Friday in a significant bribery case involving the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) in Bengaluru. Joint Director Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu was taken into custody for allegedly accepting a Rs 9.5 lakh bribe, a move that exposes corruption in the sector.

During a search at Chennu's residence, officials discovered cash amounting to over Rs 3.59 crore, as well as various foreign currencies including US Dollars, Euros, and UAE Dirhams. Allegations suggest Chennu received bribes in exchange for issuing favorable quality checks on electrical equipment manufactured by Sudhir Group of Companies.

The CBI has expanded its probe to include the arrest of Atul Khanna, the company director, as well as other implicated executives such as Mallikarjuna Reddy Yartha. The investigation revealed that bribes were allegedly routed through hawala channels for distribution at the CPRI testing facility in Bengaluru.

