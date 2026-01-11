Left Menu

Court Orders Custody for Accused in Shocking Meerut Murder and Abduction Case

A court in Meerut has remanded Paras, the main accused in the murder of a Dalit woman and abduction of her daughter Ruby, to 14 days of judicial custody. Ruby was recovered from Haridwar and testified that she was taken forcibly. The court has rejected Paras' claims of a consensual relationship.

In a high-profile case from Meerut, a local court on Sunday ordered 14 days of judicial custody for the main accused in both the murder of a Dalit woman and the abduction of her daughter. The incident took place in the village of Kapsad, officials confirmed.

Ruby, the abducted daughter, was found in Haridwar on Saturday. She was presented before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, where she testified that Paras, 22, had abducted her forcibly. Following the court proceedings, Ruby was transferred to a One-Stop Centre that offers support to women survivors of violence.

Police reports detail that the accused, Paras, had taken Ruby from outside her village and murdered her mother, Sunita, who tried to intervene. Despite the accused claiming that Ruby accompanied him willingly due to a past relationship, the court ruled for his judicial custody, considering the gravity of the charges.

