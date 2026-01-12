Iran Unrest: A Nation on the Edge

Protests in Iran have resulted in over 500 fatalities, according to a U.S.-based rights group, as tensions between Tehran and Washington rise. Iranian authorities blame the U.S. and Israel for the unrest, leading to a nationwide rally against alleged terrorist actions.

President Trump is considering intervention options, seen as escalating threats that include military strikes and cyber tactics. Iran has responded with its own threats, targeting U.S. bases in response to potential aggression, while protests continue against the clerical regime.

Amidst an internet blackout, videos show large-scale protests and unrest across cities, further complicating international relations. The global community, led by the UN, calls for restraint and protection of human rights as the situation remains volatile.