Vietnam's Political Shake-Up: To Lam's Ambitious Move

To Lam, Vietnam's Communist Party chief, seeks to merge his role with the state presidency. If successful, it would emulate China's model, where the leader holds both party and state positions. Political shifts could influence economic reforms and military power dynamics, with implications for Vietnam's governance structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:07 IST
In a bold political maneuver, To Lam, the Communist Party chief of Vietnam, is attempting to merge his party role with the presidency, aligning Vietnam's governance more closely with China's political structure, where one individual heads both the party and the state. This move, confirmed by insiders, is under consideration ahead of the upcoming Communist Party congress.

Approximately 1,600 delegates will convene next week in Hanoi for the party congress, an event held every five years to select new leaders and set policy directions. Lam, 68, has already secured the party's backing to remain as party chief, but opinions differ on his presidential bid. While some sources indicate he has support for both roles, others remain uncertain, with ultimate decisions resting with elected delegates.

Should Lam succeed, the presidency, traditionally held by the military, may be relinquished in exchange for autonomy over military promotions. This potential unification of roles could lead to significant changes in Vietnam's power-sharing model, fostering economic reforms while potentially expanding Lam's authority, according to political analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

