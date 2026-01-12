Freedom for Italians: A Diplomatic Victory in Venezuela
Italy successfully secured the release of Alberto Trentini and Mario Burlo, Italian citizens held in Venezuela. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed their safe return, facilitated by cooperation from Venezuelan authorities. This move followed Venezuela’s broader release of prisoners, seen as a response to international pressure.
- Country:
- Italy
In a significant diplomatic achievement, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the release of Alberto Trentini and Mario Burlo, two Italians detained in Venezuela. A plane was dispatched from Rome to repatriate the two nationals, marking a crucial moment in Italy-Venezuela relations.
The release occurs in the broader context of Venezuela's decision to free numerous prisoners, including foreign nationals, after international criticism and pressure from human rights organizations. This humanitarian gesture coincides with escalating tensions following accusations against Venezuela's leadership.
Meloni extended gratitude to Venezuela, particularly interim President Delcy Rodriguez, for their cooperation. This cooperation reflects a diplomatic breakthrough, underscoring the role of international diplomacy in addressing human rights cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
