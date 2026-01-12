Left Menu

Swiss Bar Tragedy Unveils Safety Breaches

A Swiss court has detained Jacques Moretti, a bar manager, after a New Year's Eve fire at his venue claimed 40 lives. The court considered him a flight risk, while authorities investigate potential negligence, including unsafe decor. Swiss officials stress stringent safety compliance.

  Country:
  • Switzerland

A court in Switzerland has ordered the pretrial detention of Jacques Moretti, the manager of Le Constellation bar, following a tragedy on New Year's Eve that resulted in 40 deaths and 116 injured patrons.

The court highlighted a flight risk, which prompted the decision, although there is a possibility of release if security conditions, like posting bail, are established. The owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are being investigated for involuntary manslaughter and related charges.

Initial inquiries suggest the fire was sparked by sparkling candles coming too close to the ceiling's soundproofing. Authorities noted the lack of recent safety inspections and are determining if regulations were breached. Swiss President Guy Parmelin has expressed the nation's shock at the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

