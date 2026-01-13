Justice Department Shake-up: Prosecutor Fired Over Comey Case
The Trump administration has dismissed a Justice Department prosecutor, Robert McBride, from the Eastern District of Virginia after he refused to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey, according to sources. This decision has sparked discussions and controversy within the department.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising turn of events, the Trump administration has removed a Justice Department prosecutor who chose not to lead the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey. This information comes from multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, as reported by MS Now.
The prosecutor in question, Robert McBride, 64, was the second-highest-ranking official in the Justice Department's Eastern District of Virginia. His dismissal has raised eyebrows and initiated a wave of discussions both within and outside the department.
While the precise reasons for McBride's removal remain unclear, the move is seen as part of the ongoing tensions and shifts within the Justice Department under the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge
Legal Showdown: Wind Power vs. Trump Administration
Diplomatic Push Amid Tension: Trump's Administration Advocates Talks with Iran
Visa Revocations Surge Under Trump Administration: Over 100,000 Recalled
Fed Leaders Unite Against Trump Administration's Investigative Actions