Justice Department Shake-up: Prosecutor Fired Over Comey Case

The Trump administration has dismissed a Justice Department prosecutor, Robert McBride, from the Eastern District of Virginia after he refused to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey, according to sources. This decision has sparked discussions and controversy within the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:34 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the Trump administration has removed a Justice Department prosecutor who chose not to lead the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey. This information comes from multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, as reported by MS Now.

The prosecutor in question, Robert McBride, 64, was the second-highest-ranking official in the Justice Department's Eastern District of Virginia. His dismissal has raised eyebrows and initiated a wave of discussions both within and outside the department.

While the precise reasons for McBride's removal remain unclear, the move is seen as part of the ongoing tensions and shifts within the Justice Department under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

