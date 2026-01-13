Controversial Expulsion at King George's Medical University

King George's Medical University (KGMU) has expelled junior resident Dr. Ramizuddin Naik following serious allegations of sexual exploitation and religious conversion, commonly referred to as 'love jihad'. This decision was made after a colleague filed a complaint leading to a significant police investigation.

In a related development, Zahid Hasan Rana, a Muslim cleric in Pilibhit, was questioned by the Lucknow police. His questioning stems from apparent connections with a marriage linked to the case. Rana asserts that the marriage he solemnized involved a Hindu woman and Dr. Naik, with consent from her family, denying any forceful conversion occurred.

On the academic front, KGMU Vice Chancellor Sonia Nityanand has briefed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the investigation's findings. An internal inquiry, supported by the Vishakha Committee's report, found the allegations credible, prompting Naik's expulsion and his arrest on charges brought by the complainant.

(With inputs from agencies.)