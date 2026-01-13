Left Menu

Historic Meeting: CPC and RSS Engage in High-Level Diplomacy

A delegation from the Communist Party of China met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a courtesy visit. This followed a meeting at the BJP headquarters discussing inter-party relations, attended by Chinese Vice Minister Sun Haiyan and Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:56 IST
Historic Meeting: CPC and RSS Engage in High-Level Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Communist Party of China met with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday, according to informed sources.

The encounter, described as a courtesy call, took place at Hosabale's office at 11 a.m. and lasted roughly an hour. The request reportedly came from the Chinese side.

This meeting follows a visit by the Chinese delegation, led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, to the BJP headquarters on Monday. Discussions at the BJP office focused on enhancing inter-party communications between the BJP and CPC. The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, was present at the Monday meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculations

Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculati...

 Global
2
Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

 India
3
J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

 India
4
Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026