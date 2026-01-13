Historic Meeting: CPC and RSS Engage in High-Level Diplomacy
A delegation from the Communist Party of China met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a courtesy visit. This followed a meeting at the BJP headquarters discussing inter-party relations, attended by Chinese Vice Minister Sun Haiyan and Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong.
A delegation from the Communist Party of China met with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday, according to informed sources.
The encounter, described as a courtesy call, took place at Hosabale's office at 11 a.m. and lasted roughly an hour. The request reportedly came from the Chinese side.
This meeting follows a visit by the Chinese delegation, led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, to the BJP headquarters on Monday. Discussions at the BJP office focused on enhancing inter-party communications between the BJP and CPC. The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, was present at the Monday meeting.
