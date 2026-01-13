Supreme Court's Crackdown on Stray Dog Menace

The Supreme Court has issued stern warnings to state governments regarding their inaction on stray dog incidents, declaring that 'heavy compensation' will be demanded for bites causing injuries or fatalities to vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

During a hearing, Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria emphasized the responsibility of dog lovers, feeders, and state authorities, criticizing the failure to implement essential norms to control stray animals over the last five years. There have been alarming reports of dog attacks across various institutional domains, prompting the court to demand urgent redressal from the states.

The court highlighted ongoing challenges, including obstruction from activists and lawyers, urging cooperation to ensure statutory provisions are enforced. This case, initially sparked by rising dog-bite cases in the national capital, underscores the critical need for effective animal control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)