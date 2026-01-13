Global Central Banks Rally Behind Jerome Powell Amid Investigation

Global central bank officials are preparing to issue a statement expressing support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Bloomberg News reported. This move follows the Trump administration's initiation of a criminal investigation into Powell.

The statement is expected to be released under the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a central bank umbrella body. According to Bloomberg, it could be available for signing by all central banks as early as Tuesday.

The investigation, related to Powell's comments on a costly renovation project, has been met with criticism from former Federal Reserve leaders and members of Trump's Republican Party. Powell labeled the investigation a political tactic to influence interest rates.

