SSB Takes Action Against Alcohol-Dependent Troops

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is terminating service for troops diagnosed with chronic alcohol dependence. About 50 cases have been identified, with proceedings initiated against them. The action is part of maintaining security on unfenced borders with Nepal and Bhutan, led by SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal.

Updated: 13-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:50 IST
In a decisive move, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is addressing chronic alcohol dependence among its troops by initiating termination proceedings. This step follows the identification of 50 such cases within its ranks.

According to informed officials, 8 to 10 personnel have already been dismissed after due medical and legal processes, while similar steps are underway for others. The concern centers around troops suffering from alcohol dependence syndrome (ADS) who pose potential risks not only to themselves but to their colleagues and the public.

Director General Sanjay Singhal has mandated a swift and thorough approach to this issue. Troops diagnosed with ADS are reassigned from operational duties, given their inability to respond positively to treatment over several years. The focus remains on ensuring the safety and effectiveness of those guarding the sensitive borders of Nepal and Bhutan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

