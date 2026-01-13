Haryana Government Enforces Language Change for SCs and STs

The Haryana government has implemented a directive mandating that all state departments, public institutions, and educational bodies refrain from using the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official documentation when referring to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

This decision was communicated through a letter from the Chief Secretary's Office, emphasizing adherence to the Indian Constitution, which does not recognize these terms for SCs and STs. The state government stresses alignment with central government instructions.

The directive was a response to observations that certain departments had not fully complied with previous guidelines. Consequently, strict adherence to discontinuing the usage of 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in all official matters is now enforced across the state.