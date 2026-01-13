Left Menu

Haryana Government Enforces Language Change for SCs and STs

The Haryana government has instructed all its departments and institutions to stop using 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official communication for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. These terms, historically used to denote SCs and STs, are not recognized by the Indian Constitution. Compliance with central guidelines is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:44 IST
Haryana Government Enforces Language Change for SCs and STs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has implemented a directive mandating that all state departments, public institutions, and educational bodies refrain from using the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official documentation when referring to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

This decision was communicated through a letter from the Chief Secretary's Office, emphasizing adherence to the Indian Constitution, which does not recognize these terms for SCs and STs. The state government stresses alignment with central government instructions.

The directive was a response to observations that certain departments had not fully complied with previous guidelines. Consequently, strict adherence to discontinuing the usage of 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in all official matters is now enforced across the state.

TRENDING

1
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global
2
Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

 Global
3
High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

 India
4
BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026