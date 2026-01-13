Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Sarurpur: A Family's Suspicious Demise

In a chilling development on Tuesday, a couple and their four-year-old son were found dead in their rented home situated in Sarurpur Colony. The discovery of the bodies, identified as Ramesh Yadav (22), his wife Mamta (21), and their son Chhotu, has left many questions unanswered.

Police discovered a brazier in the room, raising suspicions about possible carbon monoxide poisoning, though the family insists it was not used. A senior police officer stated that the cause of death remains uncertain until the postmortem results are available.

Ramesh Yadav, originally from Buxar, Bihar, had been working as a mason nearby. With no visible injuries on the bodies, the investigation now hinges on forensic analysis of samples collected from the scene by the experts in Faridabad.

