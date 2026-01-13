Left Menu

Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Sarurpur: A Family's Suspicious Demise

A couple and their young son were found dead in Sarurpur Colony on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances. Police discovered a brazier in their room, though the family denies using it. The postmortem will ascertain the cause of death, while forensic experts gather evidence at the scene.

Updated: 13-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:47 IST
In a chilling development on Tuesday, a couple and their four-year-old son were found dead in their rented home situated in Sarurpur Colony. The discovery of the bodies, identified as Ramesh Yadav (22), his wife Mamta (21), and their son Chhotu, has left many questions unanswered.

Police discovered a brazier in the room, raising suspicions about possible carbon monoxide poisoning, though the family insists it was not used. A senior police officer stated that the cause of death remains uncertain until the postmortem results are available.

Ramesh Yadav, originally from Buxar, Bihar, had been working as a mason nearby. With no visible injuries on the bodies, the investigation now hinges on forensic analysis of samples collected from the scene by the experts in Faridabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

