Mass Exodus of Prosecutors Highlights DOJ Civil Rights Tumult

A dozen federal prosecutors are reportedly planning to exit the U.S. Justice Department, highlighting dissatisfaction over the Trump administration's handling of a Minnesota woman's fatal shooting by a U.S. immigration officer. The sources indicate growing unrest within the department regarding civil rights cases.

Several resigned prosecutors hail from Minnesota and Washington, reacting to requests to probe the widow of Renee Good, who was shot on January 7. Justice Department officials sought inquiries into Good's alleged interference with an immigration operation. However, six prosecutors are stepping down, citing concerns over the department's direction under Trump's appointees.

Amidst departures, an anonymous Justice Department official confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is independently investigating the shooting, separate from the FBI. Tensions rise as state officials challenge the administration's narrative, sparking broader debate on civil rights enforcement priorities within the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)