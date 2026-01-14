Jammu and Kashmir's Military Legacy: A Vital Pillar of India's Security

In a stirring address during the 10th Veterans-Day celebrations, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma underscored the pivotal role of Jammu and Kashmir in India's national security architecture. He lauded the region for its strategic importance and substantial contribution to the armed forces.

Speaking at the event in Rajouri, Lt. Gen. Sharma detailed the rich military legacy of the region, noting that Jammu and Kashmir's regiments, like the JAK Rifles and Dogra units, have consistently showcased exceptional performance. He emphasized the region's strong representation in border security forces, attributing it to its deep-seated military ethos.

The Commander also highlighted the series of welfare initiatives for veterans and their families, promising continued support. He acknowledged the role of veterans in boosting troop morale during past operations and praised the coordination between the Army and civil administration in implementing welfare schemes.

