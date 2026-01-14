Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Military Legacy: A Vital Pillar of India's Security

Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma emphasized the strategic and military importance of Jammu and Kashmir to India's national security. At the 10th Veterans-Day celebrations in Rajouri, he highlighted the region's contributions to the armed forces, its rich regimental traditions, and the welfare initiatives for veterans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Military Legacy: A Vital Pillar of India's Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address during the 10th Veterans-Day celebrations, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma underscored the pivotal role of Jammu and Kashmir in India's national security architecture. He lauded the region for its strategic importance and substantial contribution to the armed forces.

Speaking at the event in Rajouri, Lt. Gen. Sharma detailed the rich military legacy of the region, noting that Jammu and Kashmir's regiments, like the JAK Rifles and Dogra units, have consistently showcased exceptional performance. He emphasized the region's strong representation in border security forces, attributing it to its deep-seated military ethos.

The Commander also highlighted the series of welfare initiatives for veterans and their families, promising continued support. He acknowledged the role of veterans in boosting troop morale during past operations and praised the coordination between the Army and civil administration in implementing welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.

I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that...

 India
2
Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Calls for Snap Election Amid Fiscal Challenges

Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Calls for Snap Election Amid Fiscal Challeng...

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Pushes for Tribunal Empowerment

Delhi High Court Pushes for Tribunal Empowerment

 India
4
Special session on MGNREGA will start simultaneously during Legislative session: Minister Patil.

Special session on MGNREGA will start simultaneously during Legislative sess...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026