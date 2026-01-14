Goa's Crime Detection Success Amid Rising Crime Rates

Goa has achieved an impressive crime detection rate of 86%, marking it as the highest in the nation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced. This achievement comes amid rising crime concerns, as opposition leader Yuri Alemao highlights worrying trends.

In response to allegations of Goa becoming a 'murder capital,' with reported murders rising from 26 in 2021 to 44 in 2022, and peaking in 2025, Sawant emphasized ongoing strategies to counter these challenges. This includes reducing police response times from eight to five minutes.

Sawant further cited initiatives such as comprehensive tenant verification and widespread CCTV installations to enhance security, while acknowledging that many rape cases involve offenders known to the victims. Efforts to improve prosecution rates are also underway to ensure justice is served.

