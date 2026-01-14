Wells Fargo Sees Profit Surge Amid Asset Cap Lift

Wells Fargo experienced a significant profit surge in the fourth quarter, attributing the rise to increased earnings from interest payments. The major U.S. lender reported a net income of $5.36 billion for the concluding three months of the year, up from $5.08 billion in the previous year.

This financial growth was made possible after regulators lifted the $1.95 trillion asset cap put in place due to the bank's involvement in a widespread fake-accounts scandal. This removal facilitated Wells Fargo's expansion, allowing total assets to surpass the $2 trillion threshold for the first time.

U.S. banks, including Wells Fargo, have largely benefited from the shift in fixed-rate assets and securities portfolios into higher-yielding ventures. Consequently, their net interest income increased by 4%, reaching $12.33 billion, although it fell slightly short of the expected $12.4 to $12.5 billion range for the quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)