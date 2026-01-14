Cracking Down on Chitta Trade: New Election Barriers and Reforms
The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister announces measures against those trading Chitta, including barring them from panchayat elections. Chitta, a dangerous opioid, is a growing problem. The government initiates dismissal proceedings against implicated employees and plans awareness campaigns across the state.
- Country:
- India
The fight against Chitta, a lethal semi-synthetic opioid, is set to intensify as the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh, declares a ban on individuals involved in Chitta trade from running in upcoming panchayat elections.
Chitta, primarily derived from heroin, poses significant threats due to its rising consumption and high overdose potential. Minister Singh highlighted ongoing efforts to amend legislation, dismiss implicated government employees, and seize properties purchased with Chitta-generated funds.
With Shimla district hardest hit, state-wide awareness campaigns, including Anti-Chitta Gram Sabhas, are scheduled. The government seeks to make Chitta possession a non-bailable offense and encourages public reporting of drug-related activities to the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
