Mystery in the Fields: Farmer's Tragic Demise

A 50-year-old farmer named Sumer Singh was reportedly murdered in Tiker village, according to local police on Wednesday.

Sumer Singh had retired to his private tubewell to sleep on Tuesday night but, after failing to return home, concerned family members found his lifeless body in the field the next morning.

Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh confirmed that Singh's throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Authorities have classified the case as murder, conducted a post-mortem, and are actively investigating to uncover the perpetrator and motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)