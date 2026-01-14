Left Menu

Cross-Border Love Story or Security Threat? The Arrest of Sarabjeet Kaur

Sarabjeet Kaur, an Indian Sikh woman, was arrested in Pakistan after marrying a local Muslim. Her marriage to Nasir Hussain sparked controversy, leading to legal battles and concerns over her remaining in Pakistan without a valid visa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An Indian Sikh woman named Sarabjeet Kaur was arrested and placed in a government-run shelter home in Lahore after marrying a local Muslim man during her visit to Pakistan, according to a Punjab government source.

Kaur, who traveled to Pakistan with a group of Sikh pilgrims in November, failed to return to India with the group. She married Nasir Hussain from Sheikhupura district shortly after her arrival.

Despite a court order preventing police harassment, Kaur was detained, and authorities are attempting to deport her. Her husband remains in custody, facing legal challenges amid allegations concerning Kaur's extended stay and supposed links to national security issues in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

