Karnataka's Legislative Clash: MGNREGA Repeal Sparks Statewide Controversy

The Karnataka cabinet plans a joint legislative session to address the central government's repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The session, held from January 22 to 31, focuses on rallying against the policy change, amid criticisms from the opposition regarding its purpose and potential wastage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:02 IST
The Karnataka cabinet has scheduled a joint session of the state legislature from January 22 to 31, concentrating on the Centre's decision to repeal MGNREGA. Initially, a two-day special session was planned by the Congress to discuss the shift to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). However, State Law Minister H K Patil cited constitutional requirements for the change.

Patil clarified the need for a joint session, referring to Article 176 of the Constitution, which mandates the Governor's address at the first legislative session of the year. He explained that this session aims to inform and pressure the Centre into restoring MGNREGA's provisions, emphasizing the importance of protecting citizens' rights.

Opposition leader R Ashoka criticized the government's intentions, labeling the joint session as wasteful. He argued for a special session to confront issues such as drug trafficking and illegal immigration, while dismissing the upcoming session as ineffective. Ashoka called for more direct engagement with the central government regarding the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yojana objections and demanded actions against illegal residents allegedly sheltered by the Congress government.

