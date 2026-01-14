Left Menu

Escalating Violence Forces Thousands to Flee Northwest Nigeria

Thousands have fled northwestern Nigeria due to violence led by Bello Turji's gang. Tensions escalated after a security raid, with Turji retaliating against a community. Nearly 3,000 people have sought refuge elsewhere as the region faces ongoing threats from armed groups like ISWAP and Boko Haram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:06 IST
Escalating Violence Forces Thousands to Flee Northwest Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands have been displaced in northwestern Nigeria after a major security raid incited retaliatory violence led by gang leader Bello Turji. Officials confirm that Turji's gang is part of a network terrorizing the region, targeting residents indiscriminately for ransom.

The insecurity has gained international attention, with former U.S. President Donald Trump criticizing Nigeria's efforts to protect Christians, although the government asserts both Muslims and Christians are victimized.

Fleeing residents report extreme threats from Turji, exacerbated by militant activity from ISWAP and Boko Haram. Local authorities are evacuating communities to safer areas, but the humanitarian crisis persists as educational activities cease, affecting thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

 Global
2
Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Mentor Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

Badminton Drama: Setbacks, Triumphs, and a Primate Guest

 India
4
Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026