Escalating Violence Forces Thousands to Flee Northwest Nigeria

Thousands have been displaced in northwestern Nigeria after a major security raid incited retaliatory violence led by gang leader Bello Turji. Officials confirm that Turji's gang is part of a network terrorizing the region, targeting residents indiscriminately for ransom.

The insecurity has gained international attention, with former U.S. President Donald Trump criticizing Nigeria's efforts to protect Christians, although the government asserts both Muslims and Christians are victimized.

Fleeing residents report extreme threats from Turji, exacerbated by militant activity from ISWAP and Boko Haram. Local authorities are evacuating communities to safer areas, but the humanitarian crisis persists as educational activities cease, affecting thousands.

