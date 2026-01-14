Left Menu

Transfer Decision Looms: Akhlaq Lynching Case Awaits Crucial Court Date

A court in Greater Noida's Surajpur has set January 22 for a decision on whether to transfer the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case to another court. The plea was filed by the accused's counsel, and the decision follows ongoing developments in this high-profile case stemming from a 2015 incident.

  • India

In Greater Noida's Surajpur, a pivotal decision looms as the court has scheduled January 22 for hearing a significant petition. The plea seeks the transfer of the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case from a fast-track court to another judicial body, according to legal representatives.

The petition, lodged on January 8 by the defense's attorney, aims at moving the case away from Additional District Judge Saurabh Dwivedi's fast-track court. Meanwhile, Advocate Yusuf Saifi, representing the Akhlaq family, informed that the district judge has postponed the decision, allowing more time for the defense to provide supporting documents.

Further court proceedings are set for January 23, focused on recording testimonies, including those from Akhlaq's family. The backdrop of this legal maneuvering is the 2015 Dadri lynching incident, which sparked national outrage. Previously, on December 23, the court refused the state's request to drop charges, emphasizing the case's significance.

