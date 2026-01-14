Gurugram Drug Bust: International Connection Unveiled

The Gurugram Police have apprehended two individuals, one a Thai national, in connection with drug smuggling activities in the region. The suspects, Kshitij from Sushant Lok and Chairatsami Kanlaya, known as Zimi Jum, were found in possession of MDMA.

The arrests occurred after Crime Unit officers intercepted Kshitij near a prominent city junction and discovered 5.150 grams of the banned substance. A subsequent case was filed, allowing police to detain him for further questioning.

During interrogation, Kshitij implicated Kanlaya as his supplier, leading to her capture following a raid. It was revealed her visa expired in May 2020, and authorities have pressed additional charges under the Foreigners Act.

