Left Menu

Sadio Mane's Stunning Strike Sends Senegal to AFCON Final

Sadio Mane scored a decisive goal 12 minutes from full-time, propelling Senegal to a 1-0 victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals. Despite a challenging Egyptian defense, a favorable deflection allowed Mane to seize his chance, ensuring Senegal's place in the final against Morocco or Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tangier | Updated: 15-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:39 IST
Sadio Mane's Stunning Strike Sends Senegal to AFCON Final
Sadio Mane
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Sadio Mane delivered the decisive blow, securing Senegal's 1-0 triumph over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Wednesday. His stunning goal, scored 12 minutes before the match's end, propelled Senegal into the tournament's final.

The game, held in Tangiers, Morocco, was marked by Senegal's dominance, though they struggled to penetrate a steadfast Egyptian defense. Despite Egypt's defensive efforts, Mane capitalized on a fortunate deflection to clinch the win.

With this victory, Senegal advances to the final, where they will face either the host nation, Morocco, or Nigeria on Sunday.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Pushes for Control Over Greenland

Tensions Rise as U.S. Pushes for Control Over Greenland

 Global
2
Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

 Chile
3
Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Elections

Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Electi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026