Sadio Mane's Stunning Strike Sends Senegal to AFCON Final

Sadio Mane delivered the decisive blow, securing Senegal's 1-0 triumph over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Wednesday. His stunning goal, scored 12 minutes before the match's end, propelled Senegal into the tournament's final.

The game, held in Tangiers, Morocco, was marked by Senegal's dominance, though they struggled to penetrate a steadfast Egyptian defense. Despite Egypt's defensive efforts, Mane capitalized on a fortunate deflection to clinch the win.

With this victory, Senegal advances to the final, where they will face either the host nation, Morocco, or Nigeria on Sunday.