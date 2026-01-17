Left Menu

Appeal for Constitutional Safeguards: Mamata's Call to the Chief Justice

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to safeguard India's Constitution, democracy, and judiciary. At the inauguration of a court building, she stressed the need to protect citizens from misuse of agencies and questioned the trend of media trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:31 IST
Appeal for Constitutional Safeguards: Mamata's Call to the Chief Justice
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, made a strong appeal to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to uphold the Constitution, democracy, and judiciary of India.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench building of the Calcutta High Court, Banerjee highlighted the importance of safeguarding citizens from inappropriate targeting by governmental agencies and urged the Chief Justice to intervene.

Justice Kant was also in attendance as Banerjee questioned the increasing prevalence of media trials preceding final court decisions, calling for an end to this practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026