Appeal for Constitutional Safeguards: Mamata's Call to the Chief Justice

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, made a strong appeal to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to uphold the Constitution, democracy, and judiciary of India.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench building of the Calcutta High Court, Banerjee highlighted the importance of safeguarding citizens from inappropriate targeting by governmental agencies and urged the Chief Justice to intervene.

Justice Kant was also in attendance as Banerjee questioned the increasing prevalence of media trials preceding final court decisions, calling for an end to this practice.

