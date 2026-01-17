India Charts New Roadmap for Wool Sector at National ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan

India’s wool sector is set for a strategic reset following a high-level one-day “Chintan Shivir on Challenges, Opportunities and Future Prospects of the Indian Wool Sector”, organised today at Avikanagar, Rajasthan, by the Central Wool Development Board (CWDB), Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with ICAR–Central Sheep and Wool Research Institute (CSWRI).

The national dialogue was presided over by Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles), as Chief Guest, with Smt. Padmini Singla, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, attending as Guest of Honour. The event brought together policymakers, State Governments, research institutions, industry leaders, start-ups and civil society to define a holistic, market-driven roadmap for the Indian wool value chain.

States, Industry and Innovators at the Table

The Chintan Shivir saw wide participation from central ministries and State Governments including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab, alongside representatives from the Textile Committee, academic and research institutions, wool processors, start-ups, and non-governmental organisations.

Four technical sessions featured expert panels deliberating on:

Sheep rearing and wool production

Wool pre-processing, grading and scouring

Research and development, sustainability and value addition

Common Facility Centres (CFCs), value chain strengthening, marketing and branding

Discussions focused on persistent bottlenecks, untapped opportunities and action-oriented strategies to improve farmer incomes, product quality and global competitiveness.

Policy Direction: From Fragmentation to Value Chains

Summarising the key recommendations, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao emphasised that research and development must be closely aligned with the economics of wool production and processing, ensuring outcomes that are commercially viable and scalable.

She underlined the critical role of collectives and public–private partnerships, noting that farmer organisations, cooperatives and industry collaboration will be essential to revitalise the sector.

In her keynote address, Smt. Padmini Singla called for treating wool as an integrated value chain, from animal husbandry and fibre quality to processing, product development and promotion.

“End-to-end analysis and targeted interventions are essential to enhance competitiveness and sustainability in the wool sector,” she said.

Regional Perspectives and Institutional Gaps

Highlighting region-specific realities, Shri Rudra Gaur, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Leh–Ladakh, pointed to the unique challenges faced in high-altitude regions and advocated the creation of a dedicated institutional mechanism for wool, comparable to those supporting other agricultural commodities.

Key Outcomes and Recommendations

The Chintan Shivir produced pathbreaking recommendations, including:

Strengthening pre-processing activities such as collection, grading and scouring

Establishing a Centre of Excellence for branding of Indian wool

Setting up strategically located Common Facility Centres (CFCs) based on economic feasibility

Developing a strong national and international brand for Indian wool and wool products

Deepening research and development in wool quality, processing and advanced applications

Innovation on Display

A technology exhibition held alongside the Shivir showcased sheep and rabbit breeds, apparel-grade wool, technical textiles made from coarse wool, and innovations from research organisations and start-ups. Dignitaries also visited the textile unit and agribusiness incubation centre at ICAR-CSWRI.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Arun Kumar Tomar, Director, ICAR-CSWRI, highlighted the institute’s advances in wool production and woollen technologies, while Shri Gopal Singh Bhati, Executive Director, CWDB, outlined ongoing initiatives to improve livelihoods of sheep farmers nationwide.

Why It Matters

With rising global demand for natural, sustainable fibres, the Chintan Shivir signals a renewed push to reposition Indian wool as a value-added, branded and farmer-centric sector, rather than a low-value by-product.

The outcomes are expected to inform future policy interventions, investment decisions and collaborative programmes—linking animal husbandry, textiles, sustainability and rural livelihoods into a coherent national wool strategy.