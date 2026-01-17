Left Menu

Pressing Concerns: Punjab Kesari vs. Punjab Government

The Punjab Kesari newspaper group accuses the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab of spreading false narratives and attacking its independence, following alleged harassment through multiple government raids. Major political parties have criticized the government's actions as an infringement on press freedom.

The Punjab Kesari newspaper group has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab of fabricating narratives against it, amid claims of harassment through enforcement raids initiated after critical coverage of the party. Despite attempts, no response from the AAP was available at the moment.

Political figures, including BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, have decried these actions as anti-democratic. Allegations suggest targeted raids began after the newspaper's critical reports on AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. AAP maintains these are lawful acts addressing serious violations.

Punjab Kesari claims intensified government scrutiny and obstruction of its newspaper's distribution following exposés on Kejriwal's accommodation, describing these as tactics to stifle press freedom. The group alleges further economic pressures and smear tactics, prompting appeals for state intervention.

