A young scooter rider was assaulted by a drunk auto driver in Gurugram, triggering a viral video. The rider was hospitalized, while the driver fled the scene. Police are investigating using video evidence to identify the perpetrator. The altercation began after the scooter overtook the rickshaw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:57 IST
Viral Road Rage Shock: Drunk Auto Driver Assaults Young Scooter Rider
A shocking incident of road rage in Gurugram has captured public attention, as a young scooter rider was brutally assaulted by a reportedly drunk auto driver. The violent episode, which was captured on video, has quickly gone viral, further intensifying the urgency for justice.

The altercation occurred late on Friday night on Khandsa Road. The confrontation began when the scooter rider overtook the auto rickshaw, leading to an argument that soon escalated into a physical assault. The scooter rider was slapped and punched by the auto driver, sustaining injuries in the process. Passersby who attempted to intervene reported that the auto driver managed to flee the scene.

The police have launched a thorough investigation, analyzing the viral video to identify the suspect. As the probe continues, the injured man remains hospitalized, receiving necessary treatment. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the search for the fugitive driver.

