Religious Conversion Arrest Sparks Local Controversy

In a significant development, police in the region apprehended a woman named Savita on Sunday for allegedly orchestrating religious conversions at her residence.

According to Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar, a complaint by local resident Radheshyam led to the discovery of promotional materials related to these conversions. The complaint alleged that Savita, alongside others, was enticing locals to convert to Christianity.

A case has been filed under Uttar Pradesh's Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Authorities seized materials promoting religious conversion from her home, and investigations are currently underway to identify additional individuals involved in the alleged activities, stated the SP.

