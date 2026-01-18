Left Menu

Religious Conversion Arrest Sparks Local Controversy

Savita, a local woman, was arrested for allegedly conducting religious conversions at her home. Promotional materials linked to conversions were found, and police registered a case under the local religious conversion law. Investigations are ongoing to identify others involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:09 IST
Religious Conversion Arrest Sparks Local Controversy
Savita
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police in the region apprehended a woman named Savita on Sunday for allegedly orchestrating religious conversions at her residence.

According to Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar, a complaint by local resident Radheshyam led to the discovery of promotional materials related to these conversions. The complaint alleged that Savita, alongside others, was enticing locals to convert to Christianity.

A case has been filed under Uttar Pradesh's Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Authorities seized materials promoting religious conversion from her home, and investigations are currently underway to identify additional individuals involved in the alleged activities, stated the SP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026